LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”
He made the remark at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday when asked about concerns that people of color have about voting rights.
The comment implied that Black voters are somehow not American and underscored the concerns of voting rights advocates that Republicans are seeking to disenfranchise Black voters.
McConnell's supporters call it an unfair attack, saying he simply left out a word and meant to say Black people vote at similar rates to “all” Americans.