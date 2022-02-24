LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday called upon President Joe Biden to unleash all sanctions on Russia, following that country's invasion of Ukraine.
"Ratchet the sanctions all the way up,” McConnell said in Louisville Thursday. “Don't hold any back. Every single available tough sanction should be employed and should be employed now."
McConnell made that call to action while acknowledging there's no way to know if sanctions will work.
"We honestly don't know, but certainly tepid sanctions are not going to get the job done,” McConnell said. “And the sanctions that the president implemented in the last couple of days were in the tepid category."
McConnell said the United States should support Ukraine in the conflict.
"If the Ukrainians have the willingness to fight, and we're going to find that out starting today, we need to make sure they are fully armed and able to use every available weapon that will help inflict maximum damage on the Russian, on the Russian forces,” McConnell said.
More than 100 Ukrainians have been killed in the first full day of fighting, the Associated Press reports, and explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russia's attacks continued.
The senator stopped short of saying American military manpower should play a role in that support.
"There will be no American troops in the ground in Ukraine. No one is suggesting that, and that is not something I would advocate either,” McConnell said.
He said Biden made a wise decision sending troops to NATO countries.
"The president, I think wisely, has sent additional American troops to places like Poland, and the Baltics,” McConnell said. “Other NATO countries are sending additional troops there as well.”
“We want to make it sure that Putin doesn't think he can cross the line into NATO,” he said. “Ukraine is not a part of NATO. They'd love to be a part of NATO. You can see,” McConnell said.
The Kentucky Republican deflected when asked about controversial comments from former President Donald Trump Praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Vladimir Putin is a bad guy,” McConnell said. “He's an authoritarian. He yearns for empire. And we need to do everything we can to stop him.”
Asked again what he thought of Trump’s comments, McConnell did not provide an answer.