PADUCAH — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined federal agents in Paducah on Thursday for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of a new FBI Resident Agency Office.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives attended the grand opening. They highlighted the need for the new facility and the unity it will bring for crime fighting efforts in west Kentucky.
"As threats have evolved, so has our approach to law enforcement. It has become clear that no one person or agency can prevent crime on its own. We must sit at one table, we must work as one team, and today we're realizing that goal," FBI Assistant Special Agent Brian Jones said.
The new facility replaces an FBI office that closed in 2007.
The FBI re-deployed it's agents to Paducah in 2020, but had to share the local ATF office until the new building was completed.
Plans for the new office were first announced in 2018.
The new office is located at 1600 McCracken Boulevard in Paducah.