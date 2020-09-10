LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — On the eve of the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath are battling over an ad reviving her reference to the tragedy.
The exchange was sparked by an ad from McConnell in the Kentucky Senate race. It criticizes McGrath for 2017 comments comparing the feeling she had seeing President Donald Trump elected to how she felt after the attack of Sept. 11, 2001.
McGrath says she won’t “get lectured on patriotism” by McConnell. She notes she was on alert as a Marine pilot to help defend the West Coast in response to the terror attacks.
“I’m not going to get lectured on patriotism from a guy who’s been in Washington longer than the World War II Memorial, served his country, I think, less than one month,” McGrath told reporters during a campaign event in Louisville. “Mitch McConnell has no low.”
McConnell campaign spokeswoman Kate Cooksey said Thursday that McGrath’s “casual comparison of the horrific terrorist attacks of 9/11 to President Trump’s election is utterly disgraceful.”