BOWLING GREEN, KY —Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stopped in Bowling Green Wednesday to our the damage from the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak.
The senator from Kentucky met with Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon, U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie and other local leaders in Bowling Green for an update on ongoing relief efforts there. NBC affiliate WNKY reports that McConnell said the city has made major progress since Dec. 10.
During his visit, McConnell also emphasized the importance of continuing to help people in western Kentucky recover over the long term.
"Well, its a long haul, and I think the challenge after the new wears off of the disaster is to stay with it until you get back. And with the housing issues that the judge is talking about, this isn't going to happen overnight. We've got to stick with these people until they're back in appropriate accommodations and get them whatever reimbursement they're entitled to — and beyond that help them look for any other assistance that they might need from whatever source," McConnell said.
McConnell said he will continue to look for ways to help those affected by the tornado.