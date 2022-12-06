WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized former President Donald Trump, not by name however, for weekend comments suggesting that the Constitution be terminated.
McConnell also declined to say whether he will support Trump if he were the Republican nominee after condemning him for the second week in a row.
"Let me just say that anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that the Constitution should somehow be suspended or not followed seems to me would have a very hard time being sworn in as the president of the United States,” McConnell said.
A reporter asked McConnell: "This is the second straight week you've come out; you began your press conference criticizing Donald Trump. Can you say categorically that you will not support him if he were the Republican nominee?”
McConnell responded: “What I'm saying is it would be pretty hard to be sworn in to the presidency if you're not willing to uphold the Constitution. That's what I said. And I just said it again."