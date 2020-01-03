Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .RUNOFF FROM RECENT RAINFALL THIS PAST WEEK WILL CONTINUE TO RAISE WATER LEVELS ON THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH KENTUCKY AND CAIRO ILLINOIS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 11:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 35.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY SUNDAY EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 39.5 FEET BY MONDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 39.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING MAINLY BOTTOMLAND AND SURROUNDING LOW LYING AREAS. &&