WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will not block a debt limit extension into December, in a tentative deal to temporarily end a partisan standoff just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default.
Democrats appeared prepared to accept the offer to extend the limit until December, according to multiple Democratic senators and two senior Republican aides.
McConnell proposed Wednesday that Republicans would not filibuster an extension of the debt limit "into December" as long as Democrats put a dollar amount on the increase, giving them more time to enact a long-term solution on their own.
"This will moot Democrats’ excuses about the time crunch they created and give the unified Democratic government more than enough time to pass standalone debt limit legislation through reconciliation," McConnell, R-Ky., in a statement.
The offer could serve as the basis for a short-term fix as the nation faces an October 18 deadline to lift the limit. But it's not a done deal yet as Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Democrats haven't seen a written offer from McConnell.
Democratic senators met Wednesday afternoon and some of them, including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., emerged saying they're willing to accept a short-term debt limit hike but that they won't agree to use the reconciliation process.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said on MSNBC that Democrats should take a short-term fix so they can "finish up the deal-making between the White House and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and Sen. [Chuck] Schumer and make sure our caucuses are all united and pass Build Back Better."
Before the meeting, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a close ally of President Joe Biden, said McConnell’s demand for dollar figure would “likely” be problematic for Democrats.
Several Democrats balked at the idea of putting a value on the increase — they would prefer instead to extend the limit until a date — after Republicans have been open about their desire to use the figure to attack them in campaigns next year.
McConnell's statement delayed a procedural vote scheduled for Wednesday that would suspend the borrowing limit through December 2022. The motion needs 60 votes to avert what the Treasury Department warns would be an economic calamity if the country blows past the deadline.
Raising warnings that the offer may not end the stalemate, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, criticized McConnell’s proposal, calling him “heartless” and suggesting her party reject it.
“Why should we accept any part of a BS offer?” she said.