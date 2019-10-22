Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday denied that he ever described President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as perfect, multiple national news outlets report.
Earlier this month, the president said McConnell called the White House transcript of the conversation with Zelensky completely innocent. During a news conference in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, a reporter asked McConnell if he believed Trump handled the situation with Ukraine perfectly. McConnell said "We've not had any conversations on that subject," CNN reports.
Asked about the conversation the president says he had with him, McConnell said, "You have to ask him. I don't recall any conversations with the president about that phone call."
That call, which took place this summer, is at the center of the House of Representative's impeachment inquiry. In that July phone call, Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, regarding his role on the board of a Ukranian energy firm.
Also on Tuesday, a top U.S. diplomat testified that Trump was holding back military aid for Ukraine unless the country agreed to investigate Democrats and a company linked to Joe Biden’s family, the Associated Press reports.
McConnell previously urged the White House to release a transcript of the call. Before Tuesday, the Kentucky Republican's staff has declined to verify if Trump's claims were valid.