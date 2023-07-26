NBC News is reporting that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky tripped and fell earlier this month at an airport, before he froze up midsentence during a news conference on Wednesday.
That fall happened July 14 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as McConnell was disembarking from a plane, NBC News reports, citing two unnamed sources.
On Tuesday, McConnell was giving his opening statement during his weekly GOP leadership news conference in the Capitol when he suddenly stopped speaking. Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming and an aide led McConnell back to his office. McConnell returned to the news conference a few minutes later, taking question as normal.
Regarding the July 14 incident, NBC News reports that McConnell fell after a flight out of Washington was canceled, and that a source says the senator has starting using a wheelchair while navigating crowded airports as a precaution.
Back in March, McConnell was hospitalized with a concussion after he fell at a Washington-area hotel where he was attending a private dinner. After recovering from that fall, McConnell returned to work in April.