COVINGTON, KY — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up for a second time on Wednesday at an event in Covington, Kentucky.
NBC News reports that it initially seemed as if McConnell didn't hear a reporter when asked about his views for running for reelection. He froze and didn’t speak for about 30 seconds. Then he didn’t respond when a member of his staff asked him if he had heard the question.
One of McConnell’s aides stepped up and said, “I’m sorry, you all. We’re going to need a minute.”
This comes just over a month after McConnell had a similar episode, where he froze up and was unable to speak at a press conference in July.