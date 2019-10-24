WASHINGTON (AP) — GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is introducing a resolution condemning the Democratic-controlled House for pursuing a "closed door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry." The resolution is co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Graham, one of Trump's top allies, announced the move Thursday. The nonbinding resolution gives Senate Republicans a chance to show support for Trump at a moment when Trump is urging his GOP allies to get tougher and fight harder for him as the House impeachment probe gathers momentum.
McConnell released a statement about the resolution Thursday, saying in part: "Unlike the House’s actions during investigations of both President Nixon and President Clinton, this House majority is denying President Trump important rights and due process protections. These include President Trump’s right to be represented by counsel; his right for that counsel to be present at all hearings and depositions; his right for that counsel to call and cross-examine witnesses; and even his right to access and respond to the evidence which the House compiles."
"[Senate Judiciary Committee] Chairman Graham’s and my resolution urges the House to begin respecting the precedents and due process safeguards that have been ignored thus far. These are not partisan matters. They are extremely serious questions of due process and the rule of law," McConnell says in the statement.
Many Senate Republicans are taking a wait-and-see approach amid the House impeachment inquiry. Rather than commenting on the substance of the probe, they are united in complaining that the House is taking depositions from witnesses behind closed doors.