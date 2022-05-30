LOUISVILLE KY (WAVE) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell observed Memorial Day in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday.
The senator joined the program at Cave Hill National Cemetery to honor the sacrifices made by members of the military in service to the country.
Cave Hill Cemetery dates back to 1848. It contains the graves of three union generals and of the first monuments carved in honor of men who lost their lives during the Civil War.
McConnell honored those who gave their lives for the freedoms we now enjoy.
"Military cemeteries around the country still repeat this tribute to the brave and fallen few,” McConnell said. "From the battle at Roulette Station, to World Wars, to the War on Terror, courageous men and women have sacrificed to defend the freedom we all still enjoy today. So, on this Memorial Day, we pause as one nation to remember these fallen soldiers and the ultimate price they paid."