Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is pushing for a roughly $1 trillion stimulus package to pass soon. He hopes lawmakers on both sides can negotiate a deal by midnight.
The senate majority leader said this is an across the board effort to financially support hospitals and health care centers, and to help Americans struggling to get by, especially small business owners.
I spoke with him by phone earlier Friday.
"Direct assistance for both people who work in small businesses, direct assistance to help plug this gap between where we are today and where hopefully we'll be in the very near future," McConnell said of the measure.
McConnell said the hope is to work on a draft over the weekend and have it on the Senate floor for a vote by Monday.
For more information about the stimulus package, click here.