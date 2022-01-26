BOWLING GREEN (WLEX) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke briefly Wednesday regarding the news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is going to retire.
While in Bowling Green, Kentucky, McConnell was asked what nominees he’s expecting from President Joe Biden.
"Well, I'm afraid to put the cart before the horse,” McConnell said. “Justice Breyer has not yet made an official announcement. He's entitled to do that whenever he chooses to. And when he does that I'll have a response to his long and distinguished career."
Asked if the GOP plans to block Biden’s nominee – whoever that may be – McConnell had this to say: "We don't even know who the nominee is yet, so that's something that the president has an opportunity to make should there be a vacancy, and Justice Breyer will determine when and if there's a vacancy."
Breyer plans to step down after more than 27 years on the bench at the end of the current term.
That will pave the way for Biden to nominate a successor for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.