During a nomination hearing on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White to the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety, for the subcommittee's consideration to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors.
President Joe Biden nominated White to serve on the TVA board in June. McConnell has said he recommended White to Biden for the role.
Introducing White on Wednesday, McConnell said the TVA board needs "leaders who understand that our electric system’s primary purpose is to provide affordable, reliable power to consumers."
“TVA is the largest public utility in our country, and my home state of Kentucky is uniquely impacted by decisions made by its leaders. We are home to the longest hydroelectric dam in its grid and to more than 215,000 households that rely on TVA for their everyday power needs," McConnell said. “Unfortunately, the current TVA Board lacks representation from our state. That’s why I’m proud to introduce my friend, Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White, for nomination to this important body. I know that, if confirmed, he will bring both common sense and a unique Bluegrass perspective to this role."
McConnell touted White's relevant experience over the years as judge executive. White was first elected Lyon County judge executive in 2010, and he's now nearing the end of his third term.
“Wade and I have worked together for years, pushing for targeted federal investment in areas like Asian Carp, Barkley Dam, and Land Between the Lakes. These projects overlap with many of the issues facing the TVA system as a whole. Wade’s successful stewardship of Kentucky’s waterways demonstrates strong leadership potential for the TVA Board," McConnell said. "As TVA continues to expand and modernize its power-generating capabilities, leaders like Wade will play a critical role in ensuring consumers can continue to count on affordable and reliable electricity."
White said he's honored by Biden's nomination and appreciated McConnell's recommendation. He thanked the committee for considering him for the position as well, and shared how his leadership role in Lyon County has prepared him to serve on the TVA board.
"Serving as judge executive has prepared me well for this position. Lyon County is a small county nestled between Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake. Lake Barkley is controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky is controlled by the TVA Sixty percent of Lyon County is controlled by a state or federal agency. This is significant, and has given me a great understanding of how large agencies can have both a positive and a negative impact on local communities and how important it is to always work to serve the people first," White said.
"TVA provides a number of benefits to my county. Aside from hydroelectricity, it affords the natural resources of the lake to locals and tourists from all over the country. During my service as judge executive we have benefited from a strong tourism and fishing industry that has ripple effects all across western Kentucky, and my heart is in protecting, promoting and serving these natural resources, our fisheries and wildlife.
White said the TVA also impacts economic development in Lyon County, with the county receiving about $150,000 per year for economic development via the TVA's payment in lieu of taxes. "A small county like ours could never generate the tax base for such an endeavor," White said.
The judge executive said the TVA is also helping Lyon County get fast, reliable internet. White said Pennyrile Rural Electric — a TVA customer that serves the southern part of Lyon County — has entered into a contract with the county to provide customers within its footprint with fiber internet. "Within a year, Pennyrile Rural has matched dollar for dollar a large portion of the American Rescue Plan Act money and a recent grant all together totaling $2.8 million for a phase 1 buildout, which is going on as I speak. This was all made possible because TVA made a way for their LPCs to invest in internet," White explained. "And I plan to support the further development of internet within the TVA footprint."
White also outlined his role in a project to create a large solar farm in Lyon County.
"Lyon County is also the planned home to one of the largest solar farms in Kentucky. The planned solar farm will cover 800 acres, and is planned to start next year. In 2021 I was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve as a member of the Kentucky State Electric Generation and Transmission Siting Board," White said. "During my service we were able to work out the permitting for the RWE Group to build the solar farm. I look forward to bringing this experience to the TVA Board of Directors and assist with similar future projects.