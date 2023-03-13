Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from a Washington, D.C., hospital, after he was being treated for a concussion following a fall at a party last Wednesday.
In addition to the concussion, the senior senator from Kentucky also had a broken rib because of the fall, McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Popp's statement reads:
“Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today. At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.
“Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated.
“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received.”