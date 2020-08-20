PADUCAH — The man seeking his seventh term in the U.S. Senate visited his home state of Kentucky Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spent time in western Kentucky, touting his CARES Act COVID-19 relief package that Congress passed earlier in the year.
The Kentucky Republican made stops in Paducah, Mayfield and Murray. In Paducah, McConnell spent time at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital to discuss the $13 million the hospital received. In Graves County, McConnell spent time with local law enforcement in Mayfield to talk about the $8 million in CARES Act money that community received. And he later traveled to Murray to discuss the $14 million dollars in CARES Act funds that went to Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
At his news conference in Paducah, McConnell said lawmakers are still at an impasse as they work to pass a second COVID-19 relief package.
"So, you've seen that we've been in protracted discussion here about how to reach agreement. One thing that's really different between now and March and April is that we're a lot closer to the presidential election, and the partisan passions are rising again, and that's making it more difficult for us to reach agreement on one more deal," McConnell said.
The senate majority leader later sat down for a one-on-one with Local 6, discussing a range of topics, including his bid for a seventh term in office as he fends off Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath. McConnell worked to clarify the recent back-and-forth between his campaign and McGrath's on a debate between the two.
"We laid out a proposal which has been accepted by Gray TV, and it's going to occur on October the 12th, and I'm going to be there. I believe she will. You know, clearly the people of the state are entitled to see the two of us, how much we know about doing this job and a debate about the way forward for Kentucky and the nation," McConnell said.
He also responded to President Donald Trump's recent campaign rhetoric that questions whether the outcome of the November presidential election will be legitimate if Trump loses to Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.
"We have a time-honored tradition in this country of honoring the results of the election. The present term will end, whoever, this current president's term will end January 20, 2021. We're going to have a credible election. It's going to be different in some states, because of the coronavirus. For example, our state, we're going to have more people vote by mail than has been the case in the past. But we're going to have a credible election the American people can have confidence in. There will be a winner, there will be a loser and there will be a transition," McConnell said.
McConnell went on to reflect on those who may be worried about mail-in and absentee voting this year.
"I want to, particularly in Kentucky, reassure those who will be voting by mail that their votes are going to be counted. It's something they shouldn't worry about, and the last thing we want is for people to not vote because they're afraid that if they drop their ballot in the mailbox, somehow it won't be counted," McConnell said.
He also did not back down from his firm stance that protests surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement need to remain peaceful.
"It's also entirely American to peacefully demonstrate. It's a constitutionally protected activity. But I am very alarmed by those taking advantage of those situations to loot and burn and tear down statues of our heroes, like Washington and Lincoln and Jefferson, and even Frederick Douglass. And this nonsense that some people express of defunding the police department. What do they expect people to do if they're in trouble? Call a social worker? I don't think that works," McConnell said.
McConnell said he hasn't watched any of the Democratic National Convention taking place virtually this year. The Republican National Convention scheduled for next week will also be held virtually.
"It's another example of how, you know, we have to deal with the coronavirus. It's changed a whole lot of ways that we do business. And it'll be interesting to see how much we go back to. Appropriate to ask the question: Will there be conventional conventions in the future after this?" McConnell said.
McConnell said that while he has no plans to actively participate in the Republican National Convention, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is scheduled to make a speech in prime time.