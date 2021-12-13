WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke Monday on the Senate floor about the damage he's seeing in his home state.
He says this is the worst storm in generations, but that the state will bounce back.
"Kentucky has been devastated, but we have not been defeated. Kentuckians are resilient people, who will stay strong and united throughout the crisis," McConnell said.
McConnell praised President Joe Biden for his quick response to get help to kentucky.
“I have worked closely with President Biden and Governor Beshear to ensure every federal resource possible is deployed to our state," McConnell said. “Kentucky’s congressional delegation has come together to send multiple letters to the President in support of disaster relief. In response, President Biden cut through red tape to approve our requests at an accelerated pace, providing the rapid support we need to recover."
The senator also had praise for FEMA's response to the disaster.
“FEMA has already sent two incident management teams, an urban search and rescue team, and an Army Corp temporary power team. They have turned Kentucky’s Fort Campbell into a staging ground for vital relief and supplies. I could not be more thankful for their swift and decisive response to this crisis," he said.
“Even in the face of such tragedy, we can be confident that Kentucky will bounce back. We are strong, and we are united. We will come back bigger and better than ever before," McConnell said.