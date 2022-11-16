WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has been reelected as Republican leader, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.
Scott was the Senate GOP campaign chief, and he has been criticized over his party’s midterm election failures.
Republican senators met privately Wednesday behind closed doors at the Capitol. They first rejected an attempt to delay the leadership choice until after the Senate runoff election in Georgia next month.
The renegade bid from Scott came amid fallout from the midterms, when Republicans failed to take the Senate majority. McConnell easily swatted back Scott's challenge.
Republican senators reelected McConnell on Wednesday by a vote of 37-10, with one other senator voting present.
After the vote, McConnell said he's “proud” to be reelected. He's poised to become the longest-serving leader when the new Congress convenes in the new year.
