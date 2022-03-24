Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearing Day 2

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies on the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing to join the United States Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on March 22.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that he will vote against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson, saying he “cannot and will not” support the groundbreaking nominee for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court.

While McConnell’s opposition was not unexpected and Jackson’s confirmation is still on track, his declaration coming only hours after the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up four days of hearings probably will lead many fellow Republicans to follow suit.

Democrats can confirm Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court, without any GOP support in the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tiebreaking vote.

McConnell slammed the liberal groups that have supported Jackson, and he criticized her for refusing to take a position on the size of the nine-member court, even though that decision is ultimately up to Congress. Some advocacy have pushed for enlarging the court after three of President Donald Trump’s nominees cemented a conservative majority.

“Judge Jackson was the court packers’ pick and she testified like it,” McConnell, R-Ky. said in a floor speech.

