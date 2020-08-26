PADUCAH — In a wide-ranging interview with WPSD Local 6 on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reacted to the recent police shooting in Wisconsin that has sparked protests and civil unrest on the streets of Kenosha.
Jacob Blake, the Black man shot multiple times by police Sunday, is paralyzed, and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again, his family's attorney said Tuesday, while calling for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs.
McConnell said Wednesday during an interview over Zoom that he is still a supporter of the police. Not police misbehavior, but the police.
"No one condones police violence. I wouldn't argue for a minute that we still don't have some racism in this country, but we're a work in progress. We've gotten better and better and better over the years. America's racial progress is far ahead of most any other country in the world," McConnell said.
As he's often done the last few weeks, the Kentucky Republican hit back at calls to defund the police.
"The whole notion that we should defund the police is really, quite honestly, nutty. If you have a problem and somebody needs to break up the fight or defend you, you don't want to call a social worker. You want to call a police officer," McConnell said.
He urged Americans not to condemn all police officers, and let the investigations into police misconduct play out in due time.
"Having said that, there are incidences that occur where there is police misbehavior. I do think we need to have investigations, honest investigations, of those episodes. We had one in Kentucky, the Breonna Taylor shooting back in March. Our attorney general's been getting grief, because they haven't brought charges yet, but his answer is they're trying to do a proper investigation and sometimes that takes awhile," McConnell said.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is seen as a rising star in the Republican Party. He delivered a speech Tuesday night during the Republican National Convention. So far, McConnell called the RNC a success.
"Convention's been done very well. I was particularly thrilled to see my old staffer Daniel Cameron addressing the nation last night. He got rave review by everyone. That's our attorney general Daniel Cameron. I'll be up tomorrow night a few slots before the president accepts the nomination," McConnell said.
McConnell said his pre-recorded speech scheduled to air Thursday during the RNC will feature what he calls Republican successes over the past four years under the Trump administration, while also highlighting what he describes as problems that will arise if Democrats win.
"The things that I'm proud of that we've done: Two supreme court justices, 200 federal judges lifetime appointment, 2017 Tax Act tax reform deregulation, and we had a robust economy in February — the best one in 50 years, until the coronavirus hit. And, also, I'm going to talk about what the Democrats would do if they won the whole government. If they took the House, the Senate and the White House, the first thing they would do is turn the District of Columbia into a state giving them two senators — two senators for lobbyists and influence peddlers that would cancel out the two senators from Kentucky," McConnell said.
He also reflected on first lady Melania Trump's public address Tuesday evening at the White House. He said her path to citizenship and her story as an immigrant mirrors that of his wife, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.
"I thought it was extremely effective. Extremely effective. Her coming to America story, her appreciation for our country, land of opportunity not only for her but for all of those. You know my wife, Elaine Chao, came here at age 8, not speaking a word of English, and ended up being in President Bush's cabinet and now secretary of transportation in President Trump's cabinet. That's two outstanding women who have lived the American dream," McConnell said.
The six-term senator is seeking a seventh term this November in a race against Democratic candidate Amy McGrath. He said if he's not reelected, Kentucky could lose the power and influence it holds with him in office.
"My opponent, by the way, if she were to be successful, her first vote would be to make Chuck Schumer from New York the majority leader of the Senate. Right now, I'm one of four congressional leaders, the only one not from New York or California." McConnell said. "So, we'd have a significant loss of influence. We haven't had a majority leader since Paducah's own Alben Barkley back in the 30s, and we'd lose that influence not only to deliver for Kentucky, but to allow Kentucky to punch above its weight when national decisions are made."
McConnell plans to travel to eastern Kentucky on Thursday. His office said McConnell will highlight essential workers in the region and discuss the impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). McConnell introduced and led to passage of that act.