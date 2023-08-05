FANCY FARM, KY — Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has made an appearance at the Fancy Farm political speeches despite not confirming he was attending.
McConnell originally appeared at the Fancy Farm breakfast where he received a standing ovation and applause.
“This is my 28th Fancy Farm and I want to assure you it’s not my last,” McConnell told the crowd Saturday morning. “The people of this state have chosen me seven times to do this job, and I want you to know how grateful I am,” he added.
