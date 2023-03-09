WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will remain under observation at a hospital for the next few days after falling at an event in Washington D.C. Wednesday evening, his communications director says.
According to a release from the Senator's office, McConnell is receiving medical treatment for a concussion.
"The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes," the statement reads.
According to the Associated Press, 81-year-old McConnell previously fell at his Kentucky home in 2019, fracturing his shoulder.