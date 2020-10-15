MARION, KY — While addressing a small crowd of health care workers at the Crittenden Community Hospital, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to try to pass a second COVID-19 stimulus package.
"We've been talking for two months and getting nowhere, and I think it's time to force the issue. What better time to force the issue than now?" McConnell said.
McConnell's stimulus bill will be different from President Donald Trump's proposed package and the one being pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
McConnell's package will include $500 billion to target help for schools, small businesses, and the health care industry. There will also be $1,200 checks included in the package for low-income individuals who work in industries hit hard by the pandemic shutdown.
"Particularly for low-income people who have been hit hard by the hospitality industry, restaurants, hotels," McConnell said.
Getting McConnell's stimulus package passed might be easier said than done. Pelosi continues to maintain that $500 billion is not enough.
"What I say to her is: You can't have everything you want. Why not pass some things that we know should be in any package, even though it's not as much money as you want? Why not accept what we can agree to do?" says McConnell.
During his stop, McConnell also addressed accusations that Facebook and Twitter censored a story from the New York Post. The story alleges that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met with the head of a Ukrainian energy company where his son, Hunter, was on the board being paid a large salary. On Wednesday, the two social media giants blocked users from posting the story from the Post.
"I don't think any monopoly-type companies like that ought to be able to pick and choose who gets to speaks," McConnell said.
McConnell also said he expects Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be confirmed to the Supreme Court within the next week or two.