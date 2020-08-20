PADUCAH — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is visiting West Kentucky Thursday to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
While in Paducah, McConnell will visit with healthcare heroes at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and discuss the nearly $13 million the hospital received from the CARES Act.
You can watch McConnell in Paducah in the video above.
McConnell will have other appearances in West Kentucky throughout the day.
To date, the CARES Act is making a $12 billion impact across the Commonwealth. McConnell says this federal assistance includes more than 50,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans helping small businesses, farmers, and nonprofits access over $5.2 billion in urgent relief.
The CARES Act delivered more than $1.7 billion for Kentucky's state and local government response to COVID-19. Kentucky healthcare providers have received more than $1.3 billion, according to McConnell.