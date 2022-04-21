A new book reveals Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted then-President Donald Trump to resign after the January 6 insurrection.
And he wasn't alone. House Republican Whip Kevin McCarthy of California wanted the same.
That key piece of information is reported in a new book titled "This Will Not Pass" by New York Times reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin.
The book's authors quote McConnell telling advisors during a visit to Kentucky "The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a b*** for us," when referring to the imminent impeachment vote in the house.
And, when referring to the president's behavior on Jan. 6, McConnell said "If this isn't impeachable, I don't know what is."
Even after a fiery speech on the Senate floor condemning Trump for his actions the day the now-former president's supporters stormed the Capitol to overthrow the 2020 election, McConnell ultimately did an about face and voted to acquit Trump after the House impeached him.
McConnell's office isn't commenting on Thursday's new reporting by the New York Times and CNN.