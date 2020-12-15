McConnell, top Republicans accept Biden's victory after Electoral College vote
WASHINGTON — After weeks of delay, the top Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell acknowledged on Tuesday that Joe Biden will be the next president following an Electoral College vote officially certified his win on Monday.
"Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday on the Senate floor, after a speech heralding President Donald Trump's achievements.
Members of McConnell's leadership team also acknowledged the result.
"I was proud to join thousands of people in Wyoming in voting for President Trump. I believe he’s the leader our country needs. I also respect the result of the Electoral College vote today," said third-ranking Republican Sen. John Barrasso, of Wyoming, in a statement.
Sen. Roy Blunt, who chairs the committee responsible for planning the inauguration, said that "now we have the constitutional threshold, and we'll deal with Vice President Biden as the president elect."
"The president continues obviously to have all the options he has available to him but the electoral vote today was significant," he told reporters.
The remarks represent an acknowledgement of the obvious, coming more than five weeks after the election result was clear. Even in defeat, Trump captured his party and made ambitious lawmakers leery of contradicting him. In recent weeks, many Republicans declined to accept the result while others endorsed Trump's legal efforts to overturn the election.
In a speech Monday evening, Biden criticized the 17 Republican attorneys general and 126 Republican members of Congress who signed on to a Texas-led lawsuit to reject the results in pivotal swing states, and assailed that lawsuit as an "unprecedented assault on our democracy."
"Respecting the will of the people is at the heart of our democracy — even when we find those results hard to accept," Biden said. "But that is the obligation of those who have taken a sworn duty to uphold our Constitution."
Lawsuits by Trump and his allies to overturn votes have faced one rejection after another, including at the Supreme Court, and state officials in both parties have denounced his groundless claims of widespread fraud.
"In the end at some point you have to face the music," Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters on Monday. "And I think once the electoral college settles the issue today, it's time for everybody to move on."
