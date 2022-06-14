(CNN) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that he will support a bipartisan deal on gun reform if the legislation's language reflects the framework lawmakers recently announced.
“For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework, and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive," McConnell told reporters Tuesday.
As NBC News reports, a key aspect of the proposed deal is to provide resources for states to implement "red flag" laws allowing authorities and family members to petition courts to keep guns out of the hands of people found to pose a risk to themselves or others. Red flag laws are already in place in 19 states and in Washington, D.C.