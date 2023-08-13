MCCRACEKN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library has announced a new set of books will be available to the public starting Sunday, August 13.
The newly available books are listed below:
- Beneath Dark Waters by Karen Rose
- Lion and Lamb by James Patterson
- Tyranny, Inc. by Sohrab Ahmari
- Is Math Real? by Eugenia Chang
- Tides of Fire by James Rollins
MCCPL is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends; the library is located at 555 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003.
The library can be reached by phone at 270-442-2510.
For more information about resources, events, programs, and materials, visit the McCracken County Public Library website.