McCracken County, KY — The McCracken County Public Library has announced a new set of books that will be available to the public starting Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The newly available books are listed below:

  • The Breakaway by Jennifer Weiner
  • Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
  • The Hike by Lucy Clarke
  • Learned by Heart by Emma Donoghue
  • Gallop Toward the Sun by Peter Stark

MCCPL is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends; the library is located at 555 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003.

The library can be reached by phone at 270-442-2510.

For more information about resources, events, programs, and materials, visit the McCracken County Public Library website.