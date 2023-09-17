McCracken County, KY — The McCracken County Public Library has announced a new set of books that will be available to the public starting Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The newly available books are listed below:
- Astor by Anderson Cooper
- The Golden Gate by Amy Chua
- The Last Devil by Richard Osman
- Misbelief by Dan Ariely
- Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll
MCCPL is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends; the library is located at 555 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003.
The library can be reached by phone at 270-442-2510.
For more information about resources, events, programs, and materials, visit the McCracken County Public Library website.