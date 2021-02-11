Icy roads caused crashes and backed up traffic in multiple locations on Interstate 24 in west Kentucky Wednesday and Thursday, and McCracken County saw about 50 crashes on Wednesday.
In the days ahead, the icy roads are expected to thaw and refreeze. Not to mention, there's snow in the forecast next week.
Thursday night, McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter and Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden called in live to inform the public about current road conditions in their counties.
They also discussed possible dangers drivers may face with the cold and wintry weather expected over the course of the next week.
Here's what Sheriff Matt Carter had to say:
And here's what we learned from Sheriff Jon Hayden: