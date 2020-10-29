McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County's 2020 property tax bills will start arriving in your mail boxes on Oct. 31, according to McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter.
Carter says tax payments will become due and payable to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office based on the following schedule:
- Nov. 1 - Nov. 30, 2020 — 2% discount
- Dec. 1 - Dec. 31, 2020 — Face value
- Jan. 1 - Jan. 31, 2021 — 5% penalty
- Feb. 1 - April 15, 2021 — 10% penalty plus 10% fee
Carter says all tax bills not paid to the sheriff's office by the end of the business day on April 15, 2021, will be transferred as delinquent to the McCracken County Clerk for further collection proceedings.
After April 15, Carter says more penalties and interest will be added to all unpaid tax bills and bills will need to be paid to the county clerk's delinquent tax department.
Payment instructions
Carter says if you do not receive your tax bill within the first few days of November, you can request a duplicate copy from the sheriff's office.
Office hours for receiving payments in-person are Mondays from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday - Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Carter says it's important to bring your tax bills with you when paying in-person at the office. If you are mailing your payment, make sure you include the remit portion (the bottom-half) of your tax bill and write your tax bill number on your check, which should be made payable to the McCracken County Sheriff. Carter says to be mindful of paying the amount due based on the dates noted on the bottom of the bill.
COVID-19 and paying in-person
In order to follow COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Carter says only 3 people are allowed in the front office at all times and everyone should wear an approved face mask.
Special markings will also be on the hallway floors of the courthouse to guide those waiting to get into the front office. Carter says you should try to have checks written out before entering the office to keep visits speedy.
If you want to skip the line, you can drop off your tax payments at a drop box outside the front door of the McCracken County Courthouse during business hours. Carter says to only pay with a check if you use the drop box.
Carter wants to remind you that in-person voting will still be active in the courthouse on Monday, Nov. 2 and wait times to get into the building will be extensive. The courthouse will also be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Election Day and no tax collections will be available.
Carter says, because of these circumstances, the office is recommending the public wait until Wednesday, Nov. 3, or after to make tax payments in-person.
More information:
Online Bill Search
- You can now search for and print your 2020 tax bills or paid receipts on the sheriff's department's website (click here).
Carter says, for now, you can only view and print your bills and receipts as the feature doesn't currently have a direct link to the online payment portal.
Electronic Payments
In addition to cash and check payments, you can pay your tax bill:
- In-person with a credit or debit card
- By phone with a credit or debit card
- By e-check
Carter says a consumer convenience fee will be charged to your banking or credit card account when using electronic payment methods. This fee is charged by GovTeller Payment Processing and the sheriff's office doesn't receive this fee. Fees for e-checks will be a standard $1.50 for each transaction, while credit and debit card payments are based on a percentage of the amount paid.
Online Payments
- You can also pay your bill online at the sheriff's website (click here).
- Click the "Property Taxes" link under the "Office" drop down tab at the top of the page.
- Then click the "Pay Now" button, which will be available starting Nov. 1.
- You will the information on your tax bill to complete the online payment process.
- Online payments will also have a consumer convenience fee charged to your banking or credit card account.
If you have questions or concerns about the process or the bill, call the sheriff's office at 270-444-4719 during normal business hours
Important notice regarding your property information
After looking at your tax bill, Carter says if you believe your tax assessment has been significantly understated because of unrecognized property additions or improvements, contact the McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator office about your concerns.
Carter says failure to report substantial property additions and improvements could result in a 20% penalty being added to your tax bill.
Carter says the sheriff's office cannot amend or alter any portion of an owner's tax bill for any reason without the authorized written permission of the McCracken County PVA.
You can request a permanent change of your tax bill mailing address by going to the PVA's website, selecting "Address Change" from the "Forms" drop down tab and following instructions.
The sheriff's office can then send a duplicate bill to an alternate address after receiving the request, however Carter says these requests will not result in an address change for future billings.