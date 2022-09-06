MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky and Tennessee are among 34 states and territories which will be paid over a period of six to 10 years from the Juul settlement, which totals $438.5 million. A local campaign is working to create a smoke-free policy in McCracken County.
Breathe Free MC is being organized by the McCracken County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP). Ultimately, they want to help people who could be impacted by second-hand smoke, like those with asthma, by having a smoke-free policy created for the county.
The city of Paducah passed a smoke-free policy back in 2018, which means you can't smoke in enclosed areas, at workplaces or in outdoor areas of city-owned properties. McCracken County ASAP is working to have a similar ordinance put in place for the county. The group worked with the McCracken County High School FCCLA to create a commercial, which you can watch here.
The campaign says it's not about the smokers, but the smoke itself. Their focus is on people in west Kentucky being harmed by the toxins from second-hand smoke.
Breathe Free MC has drafted a survey to get support for their initiative.
ASAP has additional campaigns in Fulton and Hickman counties. According to the Smoke Free Hickman County website, there are currently 39 communities in Kentucky with smoke-free laws. The only two in the Local 6 area are Paducah and Murray.
