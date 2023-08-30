PADUCAH — The Comprehensive Planning Survey deadline has been extended by another week from August 31 to September 8.
The survey is meant to help Paducah and McCracken County leaders develop a joint plan to guide area development, redevelopment, and enhancement efforts over the next 10 to 20 years.
According to a news release from the City of Paducah, the survey has 21 questions and takes about 15 minutes to complete. As of Wednesday, August 30, 832 people have completed the survey.
Paducah's planning director, Nic Hutchinson said "Through this online survey, we are gathering the public's thoughts on community priorities, hopes, and concerns." He says the comprehensive plan is a long-range plan that digs into topics including future land use, transportation, economic development, housing and quality of life.
The public will have more opportunities to offer their input as the plan development continues. The final plan is expected to be adopted by both the City of Paducah and McCracken County in mid-2024.