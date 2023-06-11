MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Animal Control is warning pet owners about the dangers of leaving animals in vehicles during the summer months.
While 10 minutes may not seem like a lot of time, it can make a difference between life and death. According to a graphic created by the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association, 10 minutes in a closed car at 90 degrees would make the inside of a car 109 degrees.
“A cracked window does very little at 90 degrees, “McCracken County Animal Control says in a Facebook post.
They also say, “Just because [your pet] is alive when we pull it out or you return does not mean it is not suffering.”
The post says some signs that your pet may be overheating are:
- Heavy drooling
- Feverishly barking at nothing
- Head tilted and a “wide open surprised look”
If your pet is overheating, McCracken County Animal Control advises to get them to a cool area and to put rubbing alcohol on the pads of their feet if they were not on hot pavement.
Do not pour cold water on the animal because it could put them in shock. However, dampening their fur is recommended.
The best advice they can give is to leave your pet at home if you are going to a location that does not allow animals inside.