MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- An overhaul of the E-911 Center is on the books for the city of Paducah and McCracken County. On Monday, county leaders approved their half of funding to bring in a new radio system for the center, to the tune of nearly $34,000.
When the city approves its half it will allow the consultant for the 911 center, Federal Engineering, to et a request for proposal ready for the radio system upgrade. County leaders were reminded how necessary and costly this task will be to undertake.
The upgrades go beyond just bringing in a new radio system. The radio towers the center has in place will need to be upgraded, and more towers might need to be put up. McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones, who is a part of the joint city-county 911 committee, explained how much the cost could run.
"The price that has been batted around, and it's just a ballpark price, is between $10 and $12 million," Jones said. "The difference between the 10 and the 12 million is whether we're going to do a fifth tower or a sixth tower."
County leaders also reflected on the $5.3 million the state is putting toward Barkley Regional Airport. However, county leaders were informed by the legislature that it couldn't be used to fund the Barkley Regional Airport's terminal project. Despite Governor Andy Beshear proposing the state dole out $6 million, which would have covered the city and county's portion of funding the project. Now both government entities are left on the hook for $3 million a piece. Commissioner Jones and Commissioner Bill Bartleman say the money they would've saved from covering the airport cost could've been used on E-911.
"Obviously everything that happens has some political ties to it. The governor obviously had some political motivation for it," Bartleman said. "But the political motivation was going to benefit this community, benefits the tax payers in this community, and benefits us because it would free up money instead of using it on the airport."
"Our duty is to the tax payers of McCracken County and the tax payers of Paducah. The bottom line is, we're having to pay more than our share for what is a regional project that should have been, and the Governor wanted to be funded by the state," Jones added.
The county is looking into some grant options which could partially, or fully fund the local cost of the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project. However, as things stand, they're still set to pay out $3 million.
The city of Paducah will vote on their half of funding the 911 radio bidding at their meeting on Tuesday.