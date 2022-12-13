PADUCAH — McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer will step-down two weeks before the end of his term, allowing County Attorney elect Cade Foster to "hit the ground running" before the new year.
According to a release from Foster's office, Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell will administer the Constitutional Oath of Office to Foster during a swearing-in ceremony in Courtroom A of the McCracken County Courthouse at noon on Dec. 16.
In a statement included in the release, Foster explained he felt very thankful to county residents for entrusting him with the office, saying: "I will adamantly represent the interests of McCracken County residents, serve their elected officials, and work hard alongside law enforcement, local judges, and the office of the Commonwealth Attorney to keep them safe."
Foster attended law school at the University of Alabama, where he graduated with honors. For the past several years, he has worked as in-house Legal Counsel for Jim Smith Contracting. He previously served as an assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in the McCracken County Circuit Court, where he prosecuted felony cases.
According to his biography on the county website, Clymer was a sheriff's deputy before going to law school. He was elected McCracken County Attorney in 2014, the biography states.
Clymer will reportedly use the extra two weeks to prepare his new law practice.
The county website explains that the McCracken County Attorney is the chief legal officer for McCracken County, overseeing the operations of local prosecutors with respect to county ordinances. The County Attorney prosecutes traffic matters, misdemeanors, and violations of state laws to the extent permitted by state statutes, the website explains. The term for this elected position is four years.