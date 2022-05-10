PADUCAH — A man carrying a shovel who investigators say robbed First National Bank in Lone Oak is in custody after an all-day search by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office announced that the suspect was in custody around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Around 6:46 p.m., the sheriff's office released the suspect's identity. In a news release, investigators say 66-year-old Reginald Thomas of Metropolis, Illinois, was arrested without incident around 3:30 p.m. He was jailed in the Massac County Jail, and the sheriff's office says he will be charged with first-degree robbery when he is extradited back to Kentucky.
Chief Deputy Ryan Norman says the man, carrying a shovel, robbed the bank shortly after 9 a.m., then fled with the money he was given. No one inside the bank was injured. The sheriff's office spent most of the day searching for the suspect.
The bank robbery was the talk of the town while Julie Fox was out for lunch at Lone Oak Little Castle.
"I think he could've found a better weapon than a shovel, but I love the people of First National Bank. I was just in there the other day. I got a new lock box, and they were precious. I wouldn't want to see anybody there hurt, but I think it's crazy," says Fox.
While the search was still ongoing, Norman said the suspect wasn't a threat to the public, and the investigation took help from Paducah Police Department.
"He had dropped his shovel on the way out fleeing the bank. He fled towards Lovelaceville Road. Paducah City responded with a K-9, and our K-9 responded as well," Norman said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation as well.
The sheriff's office says Thomas was identified as the robbery suspect because a vehicle the suspect used to flee the area is registered to Thomas.
According to Tuesday night's news release, Thomas was on federal parole for a previous bank robbery conviction. He was wanted on warrants charging him with federal parole violation and a warrant charging him with failure to appear in McCracken County Circuit Court.