MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Plans for a solar farm in McCracken County aren't dead in the water just yet, despite a decision by the McCracken County Board of Adjustment not to grant a permit. The board is sticking with its previous decision to deny the permit request from McCracken Solar, which was originally made late last month.
Last week, the McCracken County Fiscal Court asked the board to reconsider that decision, because the decision will affect some large-scale economic development projects that could be on the way.
The board's original reasoning for the denial was that members felt there wasn't enough evidence presented at prior hearings to warrant giving a permit for the solar farm. However, there's still an opportunity to get more information to the board on the project.
The land in question is in west Paducah. It's nearly 615 acres and is currently designated for agriculture. Holding off on the permit means it won't be a solar farm for the time being. McCracken County Board of Adjustment Chair Diane Shrewsberry and the rest of the board set an additional public hearing date for Nov. 17 regarding the project.
"We understand that there are companies looking at McCracken County, and that maybe having solar energy could be hinging on some of their decisions," Shrewsberry said. "We need to hear that if that is indeed true. We need to hear that evidence."
McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer spoke to the board and addressed its decision to deny the permit. He also raised concerns the board's administrative process wasn't followed in the way he believes it should have been.
"No evidence was submitted by any person or entity — be it documentary evidence, be it testimonial evidence — that in any way opposed this application, or in any way refuted the evidence in support of the application," Clymer said.
Shrewsberry said, ultimately, they just need more information to make a final decision.
"This is a very important topic and is very important for the citizens of McCracken County that we do our very best and due diligence," Shrewsberry said. "And I'm hoping that we can have some more evidence presented to us that will be helpful."
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer plans to address the board during the Nov. 17 meeting. That meeting will be open to public comment.
While the local board has upheld its decision to deny the permit, the Kentucky Electric Generation and Transmission Siting Board on Monday announced its decision to approve the project with some modifications. Click here for more information about that decision, and the modifications the siting board wants McCracken Solar to make.