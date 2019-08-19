Watch again

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Board of Education will soon set the tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

There are two options Superintendent Steve Carter plans to recommend to the board: keeping the same rate as this year or increasing the tax rate to generate 4% more revenue.

The board increased the tax rate for the 2009 and 2010 fiscal year. Board members didn't vote to increase again until the 2019 fiscal year. The McCracken County Board of Education Chair Chris Taylor told me he's leaning towards keeping the same rate as last year at 53.8% for real estate and tangible properties. He will consider increasing to help fund projects the board needs to get done.

"There's a lot of projects going on. We got the Lone Oak Middle School project that's starting, moving some dirt on that. We have a lot of facility needs," said Taylor. "A lot of our schools either need parking lots, roofs, facility maintenance needs, and there's some schools we need to build classrooms."

Taylor said the board has the option to increase the tax rate every year to increase revenue by 4% without having a recall vote from taxpayers. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education office at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.