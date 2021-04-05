MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library is rolling out a bookmobile, dubbed the Brary Bus, next month.
The bus will make its first stop on May 1 at the Paducah Farmers' Market. The library says the bus will have 15 planned stops, including at grocery stores and assisted living facilities that it will visit once a month.
Grocery stops will include Banks Market, Food Giant, Forthman Foods IGA and the Walmart Supercenters on Irvin Cobb Drive and Hinkleville Road. Assisted living facility stops will include Morningside of Paducah, Jackson Oaks, Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation, Gaither Suites at West Park, Rivercrest Place, River Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation, The Lakes of Paducah, Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Jackson House Apartments.
The library says the Brary Bus will help serve people who may not be able to visit the brick-and-mortar branch. People will be able to check out and return books, large-print materials, audio books, CDs, DVDs and more. The bus will provide basic reference help, and free, public Wi-Fi will be available at stops.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons will be required to wear masks or face coverings on the bus, and only one household will be allowed on the bus at one time. The library says hand sanitizer will be provided.
For more information about the Brary Bus and its route, visit mclib.net/brarybus.