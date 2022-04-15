With Kentucky primaries a little over a month away, candidates across the commonwealth are making a final push to win a nomination.
In McCracken County, voters will get a chance to meet some candidates and hear about their platform before the May 17 primary.
On Monday, the McCracken County Farm Bureau will hold a Meet the Candidates event at 6 p.m. at the McCracken County Extension Service.
According to organizers, there are currently 17 local candidates planning to be at the event, including candidates from the judge-executive race, district judge race, circuit judge race, sheriff’s race and county commissioner races.
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP is also hosting a candidate forum on Tuesday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Crouse Hall at 4810 Alben Barkley Dr.
This event will begin at 6 p.m. with a meet-and-greet opportunity where candidate can answer your questions about the community. A forum will follow from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.