MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter say Chief Deputy Mike Turnbow has resigned due to an ethics violation.
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, a deputy brought up an operational procedure concern to Carter.
Carter says he looked into the concern immediately as he believed it could be related to an ethics violation that had been made earlier in the day.
The concern was related to a proposed "scheduling fee" in off duty employment that allegedly occurred while the employee was on duty.
Carter says by the next morning he determined, and believed, there had been an ethics violation.
That led to the resignation of former Chief Deputy Mike Turnbow.
Carter says he is asking for the Kentucky Attorney General's Office to look into the matter.
He says he wants an outside entity to determine if a criminal violation has or has not been committed.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, Turnbow's attorney, Jeremy Ian Smith, says his client "did not resign because of any unethical or criminal conduct."
Smith writes: "After spending forty years — spanning six decades — in law enforcement, McCracken County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Turnbow chose to resign when the request was made by McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter. Dep. Turnbow did not resign because of any unethical or criminal conduct. Dep. Turnbow served at the pleasure of Sheriff Carter and he has been honored to serve the citizens of Kentucky his entire professional career."