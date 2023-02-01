PADUCAH — The text messages ousted Paducah City Commissioner David Guess sent that were at the center of the misconduct allegation against him are protected by the First Amendment — that's the explanation from McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen as to why he ruled to temporarily reinstate Guess to the Paducah City Commission.
Guess was removed by a unanimous vote of the Paducah City Commission last month after he sent racially insensitive text messages to a city employee. Guess is appealing the commission's decision, and saw a small victory on the matter during a court proceeding Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchen believes there's "substantial probability" that Guess could win in a First Amendment argument. Kitchen must still review Guess' full appeal before deciding if Guess was wrongly removed from office. Kitchen's ruling on Wednesday not only puts Guess back on the commission during the appeal process, but it also restricts the city commission from looking for a replacement until a final ruling on the appeal.
"However unhappy the city would be to have Mr. Guess back, it really causes no harm to the city," Kitchen said during the hearing.
It only took an hour for that decision from Kitchen to be made. City commissioners and the subject of Guess' text exchange, Dujuan Thomas, were watching closely. Guess's attorneys, Ben Stewart and David Riley, argued his removal from office did irreparable damage to him and his reputation and that his text messages were protected by the First Amendment.
The city's lawyers, Carol Petitt and Stacey Blankenship, disagreed. Their argument said Guess' text messages were not protected by the First Amendment because they were racially charged. Ultimately, Kitchen ruled in favor of Guess, and that the ousted commissioner should return to his seat, for now.
"The court upholds the speech as protected," Kitchen said. "It's not because the court agrees with the speech or finds it inoffensive or immaterial, but it's the fact that our Constitution protects speech, even repugnant speech."
After the ruling, we tried to speak with Guess on camera, but he refused to comment. His attorney, David Riley, was more than willing to discuss the free speech issue.
"As Americans, we have sacred values enshrined in the First Amendment. One of those is that even unpopular or distasteful speech is protected," Riley said. "As my co-counsel Mr. Stewart said, we don't get First Amendment cases that are popular speech when you say things that are supported by everyone. You only get First Amendment cases for unpopular speech, or disfavored opinions, and that's what this case is about."
After the ruling, Guess had a brief exchange with Commissioner Sandra Wilson and shook hands with Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson. All three will get ready to sit beside each other at their commission meeting in two weeks.
Petitt and Blankenship both declined an on-camera interview and had no comment following the ruling. Guess's attorney expects the final ruling on the appeal to happen within the next 45 to 60 days.
To see our previous coverage of this ongoing story — including more details about the allegation of misconduct against Guess and the full recording of the Jan. 17 hearing — click here.