PADUCAH — The clock is ticking. Paducah city commissioners have limited time to find a replacement for David Guess.
Guess was removed from the Paducah City Commission last week after he sent a text message with racist connotations to Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cherry on Nov. 8, 2022. The commission has been working to appoint a replacement for Guess, but now the process is going to be held up for a bit longer.
Guess is appealing the commission's decision to remove him. The former commissioner and his attorney, David Riley, filed their appeal Monday in McCracken County Circuit Court. Guess's legal team and the city reached an agreement to leave the open seat unfilled until a circuit court judge can weigh in on the situation on Feb. 1.
The city's original plan was to discuss and possibly even choose a replacement for Guess during Tuesday's city commission meeting.
"Former commissioner Guess has filed legal action," Paducah Mayor George Bray said during Tuesday's meeting.
On top of filing the appeal, Guess' legal team also submitted a motion for a restraining order. This will allow McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen to hear oral arguments for the order during that February 1 hearing.
"Based upon the results of that hearing, then we'll decide how to move forward," Bray added.
If the court rules in the city's favor it would reopen the door to finding Guess's replacement. Time is of the essence as well. The city must find a replacement for the ousted commissioner within the next 30 days, or Gov. Andy Beshear would be required to step in to fill the vacancy.