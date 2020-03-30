PADUCAH — The McCracken County Clerk's Office is changing its workflow because of COVID-19. County Clerk Julie Griggs says her office normally completes around 700 transactions on any given day in March. COVID-19 concerns and social distancing mean this isn't a normal day in March.
"We have been completely overwhelmed with phone calls," Griggs said. "Just because, you know, with people not being able to come in, of course telephone is the main way to get information from our office."
The McCracken County Courthouse is closed to the public, but you can still send in essential paperwork. There are online options, or you can mail documents in. Griggs says the mail is beginning to pile up.
"People are taking advantage of the mail-in renewals, and the online web renewals. Those are what we process in the morning. And I've got two girls answering the phone," Griggs said. "And then of course I've got a land records department, voter registration department, delinquent tax department, so each are just rotating out their daily duties."
Her office can't provide things like marriage licenses, because the courthouse is closed.
"You have to have both parties in front of you signing a marriage license. So that's just, that's one thing that we had to right off the bat: try to let everybody know," Griggs said. "These are just very unusual circumstances that we're all trying just to figure it out as we go."
Options for vehicle renewals:
- Mail your renewal to McCracken County Clerk, P.O. Box 609, Paducah KY 42002-0609.
- Online renewal: drive.ky.gov.
- Take your renewal to the drop box in the lobby of the courthouse.
All vehicle registration renewals require a Kentucky proof of insurance, registration receipt (if available), and mailing address.
Voter registration:
Register to vote, or update current voter registration at govoteky.com.
Land records:
Any land record to be recorded can be mailed to the courthouse, or dropped off at the court house drop box.