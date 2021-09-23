MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs is not running for reelection.
Griggs has served as county clerk since she was first elected to the position in 2014.
Before she was elected, Griggs worked in the McCracken County Clerk's Office for 25 years.
Thursday, she told Local 6 of her decision not to run again in 2022.
Griggs had the unique task of running the clerk's office during the 2020 election — an election that saw a record number of absentee ballots and came with other unexpected costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She saved the fiscal court hundreds of thousands of dollars on new voting machines that year as well.
Griggs told Local 6 she will support Jamie Huskey in the election for the next county clerk.
Huskey has worked in the clerk's office since 1995.