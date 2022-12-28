PADUCAH — McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey is urging community members to be alert as a new scam circulates in the area, targeting Kentucky motor vehicle customers.
According to Huskey, scammers are offering to discount - or pay altogether- people's car registration and renewal fees.
Huskey says she's working on getting more details about the scam from the state, but in the meantime, customers should keep an eye out.
There are only three legitimate methods for renew your registration: in person, by mail, or on the official state website, Huskey says.